2,327 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 41 additional deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 175,200.
MSDH reported 2,327 COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 175,282 cases and 4,124 deaths.
Six deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Covington County reported four deaths and Forrest and Wayne counties each reported one.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 19,514 COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,537 cases, 58 deaths
- Forrest: 4,369 cases, 91 deaths
- Greene: 824 cases, 24 deaths
- Jasper: 1,015 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 641 cases, 18 deaths
- Jones: 4,211 cases, 90 deaths
- Lamar: 3,361 cases, 51 deaths
- Marion: 1,420 cases, 52 deaths
- Perry: 731 cases, 27 deaths
- Wayne: 1,405 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 136,627 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.49 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
