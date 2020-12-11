Laurel Police Dept. receives two traffic safety grants

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking out for impaired drivers in the city thanks to an impaired driver grant and a traffic service grant they recently received from the state.
In November, Laurel police officers generated 188 citations, made 3 DUI arrests, 3 felony arrests and arrested two fugitives through funding provided from these grants.
“Two grants that we received from the state allow us to bring officers in and pay them overtime in order to have extra visibility on our streets,” Laurel Chief Tommy Cox said. “The grants focus primarily on speeding, seatbelt, DUI, but really safety enforcement and that extra presence. These saturation patrols and checkpoints just make our citizens safer while they are traveling through our community.”
Cox says money from these grants can be used until September 2021. He says both grants total approximately $127,000.
