Jones Co. corrections officer stabbed while preventing inmate escape Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer was stabbed while preventing the escape of an inmate Wednesday afternoon.
According to JCSD, Corrections Officer Jason Godwin was transporting inmate Jason Sandy Blackledge to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility when Blackledge attempted to run.
Godwin caught Blackledge, but Blackledge attacked Godwin with a sharpened “shank” made from plastic spoons and a shredded blanket, the sheriff’s department said.
Godwin was stabbed in the arm during the attack but managed to stop Blackledge and prevent him from escaping.
Blackledge was in custody on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and fleeing Jones County earlier this year. He was arrested by the Jackson Police Department with help from state and federal agencies and was returned to Jones County and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Nov. 18, 2020.
“Corrections Officer Jason Godwin performed his duties admirably in the face of extreme danger and stopped Jason Sandy Blackledge from escaping from custody in Ellisville despite sustaining a stab wound and being in a spirited fight with the suspect,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Fortunately, Officer Godwin’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he was treated and returned to duty. Officer Godwin’s actions were certainly ‘heroic’ and he prevented a dangerous felon from escaping into the community even after being injured in a direct attack.”
Berlin also thanked Ellisville police for responding to the call to help during the incident.
Blackledge now has the additional charges of aggravated assault on a corrections officer and attempted escape.
JCSD Capt. Vince Williams is leading the investigation into the incident.
