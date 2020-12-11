Hattiesburg’s 44th Victorian Candlelit Christmas set for this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This year marks the 44th Victorian Candlelit Christmas in the Hattiesburg Historic District.
“You will leave this neighborhood feeling much better than you did when you entered it,” said Cathrine Strange, owner of the Henington House
More than 18,000 white bags filled with candles will light the sidewalks of Hattiesburg’s downtown and Historic Neighborhood.
It’s a tradition for the city and continues to bring families together every year.
With such a trying year because of COVID-19, Strange said she hopes the event brings joy to those that come.
“It’s just uplifting, and I believe the luminaries,” Strange said. “The history is that it guides you to the Christ child, which is to a better life and so we need that this year more than ever.”
Usually, families open their homes to the public for the event, but home tours are now virtual due to the coronavirus.
Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, explained how the virtual process will work.
“There’ll be a sign out front of each house on the tour and you just scan the QR code and it’ll take you to a photo gallery for that house and you’ll scroll through and see what the house looks like,” Saffle said.
Carriage rides and the Walthall Center, which usually hands out refreshments, will not be available to the public this year because of COVID-19.
The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Hattiesburg Downtown Association asks that people wear a mask if you are in groups to keep from spreading the virus.
For more information on the Victorian Candlelit Christmas or more events happening in downtown Hattiesburg this weekend and the weekends to come, you can go to downtownhattiesburg.com.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.