Funeral arrangements made for former JC football coach Ray Perkins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) - Funeral arrangements have been made for former Jones College head football coach Ray Perkins.
Perkins passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, at his home in Tuscaloosa, according to his family. He was 79.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Church of the Highlands in Tuscaloosa. Dr. Jeff Clark, Lead Pastor at Venture Church of Hattiesburg, will be officiating the funeral service, which will begin following the visitation.
After the funeral service, a graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Those who will not be able to attend the funeral service can watch it virtually through Zoom. The Zoom ID for the service is 963-4154-3620.
Perkins, a Petal native, coached the Bobcats for two seasons, leading them to a 15-5 overall record and a trip to the 2013 MACJC State Championship. He resigned from the position in 2013.
To view the virtual obituary or condolences to the Perkins’ family, click the link below.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.