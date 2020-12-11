Four Hattiesburg city employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg announced Friday night that it has learned of four more employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
The employees work in mass transit, urban development, water and sewer and the Hattiesburg Police Department.
The four additional cases bring the total number of cases in the city’s workforce since March to 71.
The employee in mass transit received a positive test result on Tuesday. The last day the employee worked was Monday. The city traced three direct exposures to this employee.
An employee in urban development learned of a positive test result on Wednesday. The employee’s last day at work was Wednesday. Five direct exposures have been traced to the employee.
A Water and Sewer Department employee tested positive on Thursday. The employee’s last day at work was Thursday. The city traced 11 direct exposures to this employee.
A Hattiesburg Police Department employee also learned of a positive test result on Thursday. The employee’s last day at work was Tuesday. Three direct exposures were traced to the employee.
Testing for employees who had direct or indirect exposure is taking place. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who did not have direct or indirect exposure but wishes to be tested out of caution.
