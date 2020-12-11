Forrest Co. Emergency Management to host weekend mask, sanitzer giveaway

“It’s hard for people that work Monday through Friday 8 to 5 to be able to come out and pick up the face mask and the hand sanitizer, so we’re doing it on the weekends. We’re giving those people a chance to buy and pick things up,” said Glen Moore, director of Forrest County Emergency Management. “Christmas is right around the corner, so we’re trying to do a big push to get the mask and the hand sanitizer out there to the public before the Christmas holiday gets here.”