Forrest Co. Emergency Management to host weekend mask, sanitzer giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Emergency Management is hosting a drive-thru mask and hand sanitizer giveaway this weekend to help people protect themselves from the coronavirus.
The giveaway will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Forrest County Emergency Management office located at 4080 U.S. Highway 11.
“It’s hard for people that work Monday through Friday 8 to 5 to be able to come out and pick up the face mask and the hand sanitizer, so we’re doing it on the weekends. We’re giving those people a chance to buy and pick things up,” said Glen Moore, director of Forrest County Emergency Management. “Christmas is right around the corner, so we’re trying to do a big push to get the mask and the hand sanitizer out there to the public before the Christmas holiday gets here.”
The elderly and those that are shut-in are encouraged to call 601-544-5911 to arrange delivery.
