Chance for light rain overnight; showers on Saturday

Overnight, look for a 30% chance for light rain with lows around 60.
On Saturday, there is an 80% chance for showers with highs in the lower 70s. The rain will end Saturday afternoon and skies will become partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 40.
There is a 40% chance for more showers on Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Expect partly cloudy skies by Monday afternoon and much cooler weather is expected in the Pine Belt with highs in the mid-50s and lows in mid-to-upper-30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in 50s and lows in the lower 30s by Thursday morning.
Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday afternoon and on Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s and lows in the lower 30s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.