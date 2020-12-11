Dwindling hospital capacity sparks order from State Health Officer

“We’ve taken some of our older decommissioned stretchers and we placed them in the hospital,” described Dr. Michael Seymour, Pafford EMS Medical Director. “We move those patients to those cots waiting. Because, again, the hospitals don’t have the capacity or the beds to put them in either. We have to supply the beds for them. And then that frees that ambulance, that actual cotton ambulance and that crew to be able to respond to an emergency.”