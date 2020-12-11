Covington Co. schools starting Christmas break early because of COVID-19

COVINGTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County School District administrators have decided to begin Christmas break one week early because of an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among students, teachers and staff.
Covington County School District Superintendent Babette Duty said Christmas break will begin Friday, Dec. 11 and run until Jan. 4.
Originally, the holiday break had been scheduled to begin after classes on Dec. 18.
Duty said as of Friday, Dec. 11, 21 students across from the district are out of school after testing positive for the virus. She said seven teachers and staff members have also tested positive recently.
Duty said more than 400 students district-wide, or 15% of the student population, are currently under quarantine.
