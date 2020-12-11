Area Development Partnership holds annual meeting virtually

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Area Development Partnership of Greater Hattiesburg held its annual meeting on Friday, but this time it was virtual.
The Area Development Partnership is a private nonprofit that works toward economic and business development in the Pine Belt. Businesses can pay a small fee for membership and participate in the organization’s resources like networking, workshops and research.
“The annual meeting is really for our members. We have over 800 members ranging from mom and pop shops to multi-national corporations,” ADP President Chad Newell said. “And so the annual meeting is a chance to kind of recap the year, usher in a new board of directors, new leadership. And then also we always bring in a really cool leadership speaker.”
Dr. Henry Cloud, a best-selling author, joined the virtual conference as the keynote speaker and shared leadership advice about persevering through the pandemic. The ADP has posted the full meeting, including his speech, online.
“We have seen small businesses open, we’ve seen larger businesses add capital and expand,” Newell said. “And then, of course, we’ve seen some businesses, unfortunately, have to lay off employees or even close in some cases. But at the end of the day, our community has remained very prosperous.”
Newell said the Pine Belt economy is very diverse, which is one of the reasons why the unemployment rate is down from 12.7% in April at the start of the pandemic to about 6% right now. The Partnership re-capped their efforts this past year to foster economic growth in an unprecedented time.
“During 2020, we tried to help so many small businesses understand the CARES Act and digest what can sometimes be very complicated information,” Newell said. “So we’ve created all these little one-pagers and graphics that break it down and allow companies to understand, ‘Hey, that’s how I can apply for some federal assistance or state assistance.’”
If you are a business owner interesting in joining the ADP, you should contact Jayce Henry, the investor relations manager at 601-296-7501 or by email ag J.Henry@theADP.com.
