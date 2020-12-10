USM hopes to have more in-person classes, student activities for spring 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As administrators at the University of Southern Mississippi wrap up a challenging 2020 fall semester, they are making plans for how to organize classes and student activities for spring of 2021.
Fall featured many adjustments in class structure and activities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Only about 25% of lecture classes were held in person. Most were conducted on line. Fields of study requiring more hands-on work were done face-to-face.
Final exams were delivered virtually the week after Thanksgiving, and final grades were turned in Monday.
A fall commencement was not held.
For next spring, administrators are hoping more classes can be held in a traditional way. They say it will depend on the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we look to spring, we’ll see a similar kind of configuration but with a little bit more higher percentage of classes that are face-to-face, because we have a little more comfort now with the configuration we have,” said Amy Chasteen,” Executive Vice-Provost for Southern Miss.
As for student life on campus, administrators are also planning to host more activities to engage students.
“Depending on where we are as a state, our hope is that we’re able to do a few more things in-person this spring,” said Dee Dee Anderson, Vice-President for Student Affairs at USM. “Some of those events may be outside, so that we can socially distance, or it may be smaller numbers than we traditionally have.”
Spring classes begin at USM on Jan. 20, 2021.
Chasteen said at the end of the spring semester, administrators hope to have a large celebration, not only for spring graduates, but also for students who graduated this fall.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.