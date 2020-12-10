Two Hattiesburg men charged with armed robbery, kidnapping

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged two Hub City men Thursday with armed robbery and kidnapping after responding to a disturbance connected to an illegal drug deal.
Officers responded to the disturbance call at a home on Lake Forgetful around 1:30 p.m., according to Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Moore said it was learned that the disturbance was related to a drug deal and two suspects fled from the scene.
The two suspects, identified as 20-year-old Matthew Johnson and 21-year-old Ethan McCraw, were arrested a short time later at the intersection of Mamie Street and Hardy Street, according to Moore.
Johnson and McCraw were each charged with armed robbery and kidnapping and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Moore said no injuries were reported in the incident.
