Two Hattiesburg felons sentenced for firearm charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced two Hattiesburg men Thursday for being felons in possession of firearms.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 30-year-old Michael Bounds and 36-year-old Jermaine Brown to prison terms for charges prosecuted under Project EJECT, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
Project EJECT is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to reduce violent crime throughout the Southern District of Mississippi.
Bounds was sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.
Two firearms were found in Bounds’ possession during a Forrest County traffic stop on Aug. 24, 2019. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies.
Bounds was indicted on Jan. 29 and pleaded guilty on Aug. 18.
Starrett sentenced Brown to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.
A firearm was discovered in Brown’s possession during a Forrest County safety checkpoint on Oct. 11, 2019. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including drug trafficking and robbery.
Brown was indicted on Nov. 19, 2019, and he pleaded guilty on June 11.
Both cases were investigated by the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted both men.
