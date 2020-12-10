Tim’s Two Cents: West Jones High School athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with West Jones High School athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson.
Pierson, who recently passed former West Jones coaching legend Mike Taylor in career wins, guided the Mustangs to their first-ever state football championship with a 33-27 victory over West Point High School in the Class 5A title game on Dec. 5 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.
West Jones (13-2), which went into the playoffs as the third seed in Region 3-5A, won four consecutive games on the road or neutral site.
Pierson talks about the championship game, the grit of the Mustang players, and the response in the Soso community.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.