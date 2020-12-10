Tim’s Two Cents: West Jones High School athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson

By Tim Doherty | December 10, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 2:23 PM

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with West Jones High School athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson.

Pierson, who recently passed former West Jones coaching legend Mike Taylor in career wins, guided the Mustangs to their first-ever state football championship with a 33-27 victory over West Point High School in the Class 5A title game on Dec. 5 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

West Jones (13-2), which went into the playoffs as the third seed in Region 3-5A, won four consecutive games on the road or neutral site.

Pierson talks about the championship game, the grit of the Mustang players, and the response in the Soso community.

