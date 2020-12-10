Fog advisory in effect for Friday morning

A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the Pine Belt from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday morning. Please use extra caution while driving and leave a little early so you can be on time for your destination.
Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s by Friday afternoon. There is a 30% chance for showers late in the evening Friday night with lows in the mid-50s by Saturday morning.
During the day Saturday, look for a 60% chance for showers with highs in the lower 70s. A cold front will move through Saturday night with lows in the mid-40s.
On Sunday you can expect a 30% chance for isolated showers with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Clearing skies are expected Monday with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
It will become mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower to mid-30s Wednesday night and highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday.
