Santa visits Petal Animal Clinic

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa Claus visited the Petal Animal Clinic on Thursday to take pictures with pets and their owners.
The event was held to raise funds for Hub City Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization that provides reliable service dogs to people with disabilities or suffering from medical disorders.
These dogs provide a valuable service to their owners by improving their quality of life.
Rodney Small, a manager at Petal Animal Clinic who also played the part of Santa, said it’s important to keep our pets health in mind during the holidays but also remember those who need special help during the rest of the year.
“This is a time for you to come on in and bring your pet and also give donations to a good cause. It’s also a time for you to actually do something with your pet that makes the pet not just part of your home,” said Small. “It brings out that it’s also part of the family, so we look forward to seeing you here. We’ll also be doing this next Thursday between 12 and 2 o’clock.”
There will also be a Jolly Jamboree held at Brewsky’s in Hattiesburg on Dec. 17, featuring singer Cadie Calhoun. All proceeds will go to benefit Hub City Service Dogs.
