Salvation Army donations benefit community service year-round

HATTIESBURG & LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell ringers are out across the Pine Belt collecting donations that benefit the local community.
The Hattiesburg and Laurel organizations explained exactly where your money goes when you donate to the Salvation Army.
“85 cents of every dollar goes right back into ministry of the Salvation Army,” said Captain Brian Hicks with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army. “What does that look like? We’ve got our social services department, we’ve got our Boys and Girls Club, our food pantry and many many different ministries that that dollar helps fund.”
In the Social Services department, case workers like Frances Nixon vet people who need help paying bills or putting food on the table.
“The needs that I assist with is utility assistance, rental assistance, food pantry, and medication,” she said.
Nixon said anyone in need can give the office a call to see if they qualify for any of the assistance programs.
And the Boys and Girls Club is a space benefitting kids from ages 6 to 18.
“It is a safe haven for them, like for the after-school program, they come here and get help with their homework, things they didn’t understand,” program coordinator Carrie Smith said. “We have qualified aids here to help them with their homework and also it’s a help for the parents that have to work late.”
The center at the office off of Highway 49 in Hattiesburg offers reliable internet service for kids who need a place to come in and work on virtual school programs as well.
The ministry packs and provides pre-ordered food boxes for the elderly as well.
“So we go from youngest to oldest, that’s the age groups that we hit so everybody gets some kind of assistance,” Hicks said.
In Laurel, Major Raymond Pruitt said the shelter serves people in need year-round.
“During the last year, we directly assisted 2,622 people and we’re here every day,” Pruitt said. “There is not a day that goes by where we aren’t offering something. Of course, our shelter is open every day of the week.”
The Salvation Army shelter in Laurel served 16,233 meals throughout last year. Pruitt said the Salvation Army also relies on revenue from its thrift store to serve the community.
So when you put money in a Red Kettle, you put money in the community in so many ways.
In Hattiesburg, the fundraising goal is $115,00, while Laurel hopes to raise $90,000.
Red Kettles will be in front of stores until Dec. 24 or you can donate to the Salvation Army online.
