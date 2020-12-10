Richton woman charged with SNAP fraud

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton woman accused of food stamp fraud was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
According to MDHS, the investigation revealed Deidre Walley received an over-issuance of $29,775 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits after not disclosing facts that determine one’s eligibility for SNAP benefits.
SNAP is a federally funded assistance program intended to supplement the food budget of families in need.
Walley turned herself in to Greene County officials Thursday morning.
“Mississippians depend on these benefits to feed their families, and our duty is to ensure that families receive benefits in line with the standards set for the programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said in a news release. “This investigation, which culminated in an arrest, is a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigation team, and local law enforcement.”
The case was investigated by Aaron Rushing and Ryan Stokes of the MDHS Investigations Division, which is a subset of the MDHS Office of the Inspector General.
Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online at mdhs.ms.gov or by calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-800-299-6905.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.