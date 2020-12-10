Project underway to bring new sidewalks, water drains to Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new project that’s going to help the community stay safe and reduce flooding is in the works on Hardy Street.
The new development is a joint effort between Hardy Street Baptist Church, the Hattiesburg Zoo and the city of Hattiesburg.
It consists of two sidewalks and added water drains along Hardy Street to help with flooding.
Mayor Toby Barker breaks down what we will see with the Hardy Street Sidewalk.
“You’ll have an 8-foot green space and an 8-foot sidewalk off the curb and you’ll have several more drainage inlets between 17th, 16th and 15th avenues along Hardy, which will hopefully take off some of that water off the roads during hard rains,” Barker said.
The second sidewalk will be on Concart Street.
It’ll allow safe access from the Hardy Street Baptist parking lot to the zoo by offering a raised crosswalk across 17th Avenue.
“All those things together were just north of $300,000,” Barker said. “The city of Hattiesburg paid for a little over 200 [thousand] of that. The Convention Commission and the Hattiesburg Zoo chipped in another hundred, a hundred and fifty [thousand].” says Mayor Toby Barker
Scott Alexander, the associate pastor at Hardy Street Baptist Church, says the project will help the community stay safe in the area.
“People will park here and walk over to Murky Waters and other places of business,” Alexander said. “So that will help by sending them to the crosswalks so they can cross more safely. As well as crossing 17th Street going into the zoo. All of those things I think will be beneficial to us as a church as well as to our city and our community.”
As soon as the sidewalk project finishes, the city plans to start a pavement project to improve Hardy Street from 21st Avenue to downtown Hattiesburg.
The Hardy Street sidewalk will include a bus stop for the community.
