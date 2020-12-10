Physical therapist sues Mississippi, claims he is unable to properly treat patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A lawsuit filed against the state says physical therapists in Mississippi are unable to properly treat their patients at home.
Jackson physical therapist Charles Slaughter and the Mississippi Justice Institute filed the lawsuit against the state this week.
In the suit, Slaughter says state laws prevent him from opening a home health agency for physical therapy.
Slaughter and his attorneys also say because the State Health Department requires a certificate of need, his competitors could object and force him into a costly legal battle over whether the community needs another home health agency.
Slaughter says the state is preventing him from serving people in underserved areas more effectively.
Charles Slaughter said, “We have an aging population in Mississippi and that is really one of the reasons we need more home health agencies. As our population ages, this will allow us to treat them as soon as they come out of the home or the hospital, treat them in the home and possibly progressing to a physical therapy clinic.”
We contacted the Mississippi Department of Health for comment. They said they don’t comment on ongoing legal issues.
