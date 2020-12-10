2,283 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 42 additional deaths reported

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 172,900.
MSDH reported 2,283 COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 172,955 cases and 4,083 deaths.
Six deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as three came from Covington County and one from each Greene, Lamar and Marion counties.
MSDH also reported a death from Marion County that happened between the dates of Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 19,262 COVID-19 cases and 454 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,506 cases, 54 deaths
- Forrest: 4,319 cases, 90 deaths
- Greene: 817 cases, 24 deaths
- Jasper: 994 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 633 cases, 18 deaths
- Jones: 4,161 cases, 90 deaths
- Lamar: 3,322 cases, 51 deaths
- Marion: 1,409 cases, 52 deaths
- Perry: 727 cases, 27 deaths
- Wayne: 1,374 cases, 24 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 136,627 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.40 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
