Mississippi State delays start of spring classes until Jan. 11

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State University announced that the start of the spring 2021 semester will be delayed from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
MSU made the announcement Thursday as it continues to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on public health and safety.
“As we’ve repeatedly said, our primary responsibility is to safeguard our students, faculty, and staff during this health crisis,” said MSU Executive Vice President and Provost David R. Shaw. “At this juncture, as COVID-19 is now a growing threat in Mississippi, this course of action is prudent and provides us the best opportunity to make the transitions necessary to most effectively balance our educational responsibilities as well. We know that with New Year’s Eve celebrations there is the possibility of additional exposures and infections; this delay will allow time for infections to run their course prior to students’ return to campus.”
The delay comes from guidance received from the Mississippi Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Learning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 11. as scheduled, but MSU will continue to look over the situation in the coming days. Students, faculty, staff and their families are encouraged to monitor the msstate.edu website, MSU social media accounts and their email for any updates.
MSU will return to its original attendance policy in the 2021 spring semester. However, recognizing the potential for more absences due to illness, if a student is experiencing COVID symptoms or is in quarantine, requiring at least two straight absences, the student must provide documentation either to the dean of students or the Longest Student Health Center.
Click here for more updates, and questions can be sent to custserv@opa.msstate.edu.
