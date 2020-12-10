Mississippi State delays start of spring classes until Jan. 11

“As we’ve repeatedly said, our primary responsibility is to safeguard our students, faculty, and staff during this health crisis,” said MSU Executive Vice President and Provost David R. Shaw. “At this juncture, as COVID-19 is now a growing threat in Mississippi, this course of action is prudent and provides us the best opportunity to make the transitions necessary to most effectively balance our educational responsibilities as well. We know that with New Year’s Eve celebrations there is the possibility of additional exposures and infections; this delay will allow time for infections to run their course prior to students’ return to campus.”