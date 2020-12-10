JCSD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the Moselle area.
Anadeley Pantaleon was last seen at the bus stop at Shiloh Church and Nathan Crump Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to JCSD. She was last seen wearing a gray zipper hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
After the family was not able to locate her, she was reported missing late Thursday afternoon.
Family members said she has been in contact with a Hispanic male in his late teens, who is possibly from Montgomery, Alabama, according to the sheriff’s department.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
