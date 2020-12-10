FGH Foundation announces winner of ‘Win this Car’ raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Peggy Boutwell is this year’s winner of the “Win this Car” raffle hosted annually by the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation.
This year’s car is a 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L. This is the fifth year for the giveaway.
More than 1,100 tickets were sold at $75 each. All proceeds of the fundraiser benefit the foundation.
“Oh my gosh,” Boutwell after learning she won. “I’m so excited! I never win anything.”
“This year, we couldn’t have anybody come and watch it live,” said Joe Paul, board chairman of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. “But Miss Peggy Boutwell sounded ecstatic and very deserving. We appreciate everyone who bought a ticket.”
The new car came from Vardaman Honda in Hattiesburg.
