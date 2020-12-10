Columbia man charged with meth trafficking after Lamar Co. chase

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office charged a Columbia man Thursday after a chase led to the seizure of several pounds of methamphetamine.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said 36-year-old Alfrediric James fled from LCSO narcotics deputies as they attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped on Delaunay Street and James was captured after a foot chase.
Rigel said James was in possession of 445 grams of meth.
Deputies also seized approximately 15 pounds of meth after executing a search warrant at an apartment on Hacienda Avenue. Rigel said the estimated street value of the meth is approximately $80,000.
James was charged with trafficking meth, felony eluding law enforcement and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Lamar County Jail and had his bond set at $30,500.
Rigel thanked the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia Police Department and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.
