Pine Belt health expert warns of potential hospital overload

“It will mean people won’t get the care that they need to survive,” Rouhbakhsh said. “So, one of the pieces of good news is we’ve learned some things in regard to patient care. We have more tools in the toolbox in regards to treatment. But we just don’t have the people to provide that care. So, what that will mean is people will potentially require intensive care and not be able to get it, like literally not be able to get it.”