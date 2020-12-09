Pine Belt health expert warns of potential hospital overload

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in the Magnolia state, Pine Belt health experts are warning of potential consequences if things do not change.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day for the state.
Medical experts are warning of a potential hospital overload if things don’t change in the state.
“Part of the hospital, if we have hospital capacity at all, that won’t be able to give them that high-level care and they will suffer whether they come in for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with the Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital. “If you just don’t have enough people, what this fundamentally breaks down into is less precise care.”
Rouhbakhsh detailed how this can impact anyone in a critical situation.
“It will mean people won’t get the care that they need to survive,” Rouhbakhsh said. “So, one of the pieces of good news is we’ve learned some things in regard to patient care. We have more tools in the toolbox in regards to treatment. But we just don’t have the people to provide that care. So, what that will mean is people will potentially require intensive care and not be able to get it, like literally not be able to get it.”
Rouhbakhsh said this is not unprecedented.
“We saw what this looked like in Italy, and we may wind up getting down that same path where people are housed in hallways and care is really fragmented and doctors that aren’t used to providing the care in the hospital or in the intensive care may be called in to try and do that,” Rouhbakhsh said. “And of course, that’s going to wind up stressing the system in other areas.”
Rouhbakhsh had a message for Mississippians.
“We really need everyone’s help,” Rouhbakhsh said. “I mean we really, really need your help right now going into the holiday season.”
Rouhbakhsh added the number one thing to do is to wear a mask.
