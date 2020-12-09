MEMA director tests positive for COVID-19

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that Director Greg Michel has tested positive for COVID-19.
Michel is self-isolating and doing well, according to a MEMA statement posted on social media.
Employees who have had direct contact with Michel were tested Wednesday, with all the test results coming back negative, according to MEMA.
“We’re taking the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all employees,” the statement said.
The agency also noted that it remains fully operational.
