Ground search suspended after week-long effort for missing hunters

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After a week of looking, the ground search for two missing duck hunters has been suspended.
The hunters, 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes, both of Copiah County, went missing while scouting duck hunting locations near Palmira Island Thursday afternoon. A dog traveling with the hunters has also not been found.
The duo’s truck and boat trailer were located Thursday evening at the boat landing. The boat belonging to the hunters was found capsized on Middle Ground Island last week, which is about 12 miles south of where they had originally launched.
Most items from inside the boat have since been recovered, including two life jackets, but nothing new was discovered Wednesday according to Sheriff Martin Pace.
The day the hunters went missing was described as “a cold, rainy afternoon” with the water temperature hovering between 49 and 50 degrees. Pace has also described the environment as “very brutal.”
Boats using side-scan sonar have been going up and down the Mississippi River this week searching for any trace of the hunters. A large search party had also been mobilized on land along the river banks.
Pace has stated that they will not give up the search until they are able to provide the families with some answers as to what happened to Palmer and Hughes.
