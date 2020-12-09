Forrest County Tax Collector offers contactless payment options

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The next time you check your mail, you’ll most likely have your 2020 tax statement.
In Forrest County, officials are urging residents to take advantage of different contactless payment options, including a physical dropbox and an online payment portal.
Chief Deputy Zac Howell at the Forrest County Tax Collector’s Office says the payment period can cause a crowded office when people come in with questions and payments.
“To try to avoid some of the longer lines that we’ve seen in the past, we’ve added a couple of things,” Howell said. “So, we’ve added a secure dropbox that is mounted on the outside of the building that deposits into the building. We’ve also added a couple different things as far as online.”
Online, you can pay using a card or check at the Forrest County website.
“So online we’ve added checks. You can now use a check online, it is a flat fee as opposed to using a credit card that is a percentage,” Howell said. “So the check could save you a little bit of money versus using a debit card, whether you come inside or use online credit card that service fee is the same.”
The flat fee for a check is $3.50 and for a card the transaction fee is 2.5%. Howell says there will be step-by-step instructions for how to pay online included with your tax statement.
“That can be used on a cell phone or computer, and it’s real simple,” Howell said. “We check it every day, mail receipts out every day. So it’s pretty user friendly.”
You can mail in a check or money order as well, but be sure to account for how long it will take to send and deliver in the mail. Howell says if you have a question about your statement or how to pay, give the office a call at 601-582-8228.
The deadline to pay your 2020 tax statement without a penalty is Feb. 1, 2021. If you need to set up a specific payment plan, you can contact the tax collector’s office to learn about your options.
