Cold overnight, increasing clouds Thursday

Clear skies will prevail this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s tonight.
Thursday the clouds start to increase ahead of the next shot for precipitation as we close out the week and head through the weekend. Highs will tag about 70 on Thursday.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be a 30-60% chance for rain with highs in the 60s and low 70s. At least mostly cloudy conditions will prevail through the weekend.
Next week, things clear out Monday just in time for the clouds to come back into the picture Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s.
Beyond that, it looks like the next chance for rain drifts into the area by the middle of next week.
