William Carey, school districts partner for teacher education collaborative

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new program is coming to William Carey University and schools across the Pine Belt to help train teachers faster.
High school students interested in becoming teachers will have the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in just three years with a few other incentives.
Ben Burnett, executive vice president and dean of the William Carey School of Education, says having a qualified teacher in every Mississippi classroom is important for the future of the state, but there is currently a shortage.
“But there are so many teachers who are eligible to retire that at any point we could go from a shortage to a massive crisis,” Burnett said.
To help solve the problem, William Carey and K-12 public school districts are working together on the ‘Grow Your Own’ Teacher Education Collaborative to fast-track a teaching degree in just three years.
The program allows students to take dual enrollment classes at their local colleges to bring in credit and offers tuition cuts.
“And the beauty of this is that they don’t have to take the dual enrollment from William Carey,” Burnett said. “They can take it from the local community college or wherever their school partners with. The tuition waiver is pretty huge because in their last two years in teacher education, their junior and senior year, our assistant teacher program discounts the tuition by 50%.”
While they complete their degree, students are placed in a school to get firsthand experience as an assistant teacher.
“Our program is virtual, so they can continue in their assistant teacher job in their school, get that valuable experience, being paid as an assistant teacher with a salary and benefits while they’re completing their degree,” Burnett said.
Schools participating also agree to give hiring preference, when possible, to graduates of the “Grow Your Own” teaching program.
Summer Allen, a senior at Lawrence County High School, says this is a huge opportunity.
“This three-year plan, I’m going to knock it out of the water soon, quicker than I expected and I’m just excited,” Allen said. “I’m like ready to start now, like I just wish I could go straight into teaching.”
She said this program is going to help her achieve her dream job.
“Ever since headstart really, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Allen said. “My mom is a teacher, my aunt is a teacher, my granna has worked in the school district and I just can’t see myself doing anything else.”
High school juniors and seniors interested can start taking dual enrollment classes now to prepare for the program starting in 2021.
