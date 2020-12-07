Sunny and pleasant week ahead

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s.
Skies will be sunny today and highs will be in the upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s this evening.
Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 30s.
Tuesday will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and Sunny with highs creeping up into the mid to upper 60s.
A few clouds will move in on Friday in advance of our next weather system. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A cold front will roll in on Saturday, giving us a good chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday is looking cooler with sunny skies. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.
