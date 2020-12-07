Police ask for help locating missing Hattiesburg woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Hub City woman.
According to police, 27-year-old Brianna Pulliam was last seen on Dec. 3 on 40th Avenue in Hattiesburg.
Police described Bulliam as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a reddish-pink spaghetti strap tank top, pink and gray striped pajama pants and dark-colored rain boots.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
