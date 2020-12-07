MDE: Enrollment decline due to drop in kindergarteners, spike in homeschoolers

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education on Monday attributed a statewide decline in enrollment this year to a drop in kindergarteners and a spike in homeschoolers.
An MDE preliminary analysis of enrolment for the 2020-21 school year showed a drop of more than 23,000 students enrolled in Mississippi public schools from the same period last year.
The drop in enrollment is significant compared to declines over the past three years, which saw Mississippi public school enrollment decline by an average of 5,511 each year.
The total enrollment as of Sept. 30 is 442,627 students.
In its analysis, MDE determined that 4,345 fewer children enrolled in kindergarten compared to the same time last year. The cumulative drop from the previous three years only amounted to 1,015 students.
Homeschooling removed another 6,731 students from public school attendance this year, according to MDE. Homeschool enrollment increased from 18.758 last year to 25,489 this year.
MDE also noted 1,603 students enrolled after Sept. 30 this year, compared to 208 late registrants last year.
Other factors MDE said contribute to enrollment declines include students moving out of state or entering private schools.
Mississippi School Attendance Officers are responsible for working with districts to make sure school-age children who have not re-enrolled in public school are registered in a learning environment to validate their status. As of Dec. 3, SAOs have validated all but 1,156 students, a figure similar to previous years, according to MDE.
“Mississippi school districts have been working under extraordinary conditions to ensure all students in their communities are engaged in learning,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Teachers, principals, district leaders, school attendance officers and families have done a heroic job meeting the daily challenges of the pandemic.”
