Laurel schools go back to hybrid schedule; LMS goes all-virtual

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to an increase in staff quarantines, Laurel Middle School is moving to all-virtual learning beginning Monday, Dec. 7.
The Laurel School District anticipated a possible increase in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday and moved back to a hybrid schedule last week, with students attending in-person classes twice a week.
“We just did what we thought would be best,” Dr. Toy Watts, Laurel School District Superintendent, said. “Now we will find out if it was best as the weeks go on, but the truth is we really won’t know.”
Watts said all students in the district have a technology device for virtual learning.
“Our pre-k and kindergarten students have iPads, and the rest of our students have their Chromebooks, so they do have devices,” Watts said.
She said the only concern now is connectivity.
“We do not have control over their connectivity at home,” Watts said. “We do have some local partners that we have advertised on our website who are offering internet connectivity in their parking lots. We’ve also received a grant but are currently waiting the equipment to be installed so that we can have connectivity at our parking lots at the schools.”
With thousands of devices checked out by students, the district has a created a help desk where parents can submit tickets for assistance on iPads and Chromebooks distributed by the school district.
“We decided to have a person located here at central office to help with help desk questions in case we have devices that are harmed and have to be sent back to the company for repairs through our insurance program,” Watts said. “We just didn’t want to put that stress on the schools.”
For the latest coronavirus information, the school district has also created a COVID-19 updates center page on its website.
“It has everything with our COVID plan listed in there and any updates that come through our grab and go meals,” Watts said.
She said this year has been very unpredictable, but they are doing everything they can to move forward.
“It’s a lot of work for teachers to have to do the hybrid schedule, but we’re trying to reach every child, and we hope that everyone knows how hard we’re working to make sure that happens. "
Watts said all students will return to a traditional schedule on Jan. 4, 2021.
