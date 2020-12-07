Hattiesburg firefighters give tips on Christmas tree fire safety

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas trees are going up and lights are shining bright. Before you put yours up, here are a few safety tips Hattiesburg firefighters say could save you from an unexpected tree fire.
When you start to put up your Christmas tree, Hattiesburg fire officials say it’s important to check your lights first.
“Make sure you check your lines before you plug them in, because they may be frayed or may have some wires sticking out of broken ends where your light bulbs, and plus check your light bulbs,” said firefighter Erik Baker
Baker said plugging into a surge protector can also help prevent fires.
“Also use power surges, so you may have a surge that the power surge can protect your tree, because it may catch fire, “ said Baker.
Using live trees for decoration requires more maintenance than artificial trees.
“Water your tree if you have a live tree, because after so long, they will dry out, and that is a potential hazard for the tree to be dry and will catch fire,” said Baker.
If a tree fire does break out, it’s best to call 911 and get your family out of the house.
“Hopefully, that situation doesn’t arrive, but have a safe place for the whole family to be able to meet at a safe spot out from the incident. Of course, call 911 because, believe me, we will be there,” said Baker.
Hattiesburg fire officials say LED lights are safer than other types of bulbs and can help prevent fires, as well.
LED lights can also help you save on your light bill.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.