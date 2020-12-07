HAPA unveils new mural in East 8th Street District

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, unveiling its latest mural, “Your Life Matters”, in its collection of large-scale outdoor artworks found throughout the city.
Located behind Ebenezer Baptist Church on East 8th Street, the theme focuses on the impact people have on those around them and in their community.
The artist, George Brown, said he was inspired by the parks and people in the community.
“Inspiration was actually kind of from Chain Park itself,” Brown said. “I kind of wanted to represent this community, so I kind of just like put what I thought this community would be doing around these parks. Exploring nature. Making good choices in life, sports. Things like that.”
In October 2020, an open call for artists resulted in numerous submissions from artists across the nation.
Concepts were evaluated on artistic merit, creativity, technical knowledge and theme. A panel of art professionals and community partners selected Brown’s design to become a reality.
Brown, who is a Southern Miss graduate and a former public school art teacher, went on to say it took his team around 17 days to complete the work.
Also assisting was Sarah Ellen Norman, a Biloxi native who studied at Southern Miss and American University in Washington D.C.
Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of VisitHATTIESBURG, said she’s excited about the new addition.
“All of our murals are special, but I am especially pleased that this new project celebrates the importance of diversity and inclusion in our society,” Dorsey said. “Focusing on Hattiesburg’s vibrant art scene, we can ensure that the city remains a top art destination for guests visiting the area.”
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker gives credit to all those involved in bringing the event together.
“I’m excited to see the continued growth in Hattiesburg’s public art offerings in neighborhoods across the city,” Barker said. “‘Your Life Matters’ is a result of the collaborative efforts between Pastor Carlos Wilson at Ebenezer Baptist Church and the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art. I know that it will serve to encourage and inspire all who see it.”
The new outdoor artwork increases the number of public murals found in Hattiesburg to 22.
HAPA, a program of VisitHATTIESBURG, continues to spread the message that the Hub City is an art-friendly city and open to those who wish to be involved.
