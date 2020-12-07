Extra Table kicks off ‘Merry Mississippi’ online auction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra Table’s Merry Mississippi online auction kicked off Monday and will last for 12 days.
Each day a new item will be released for auction at 5 a.m. and bidding on that item will close at 8 p.m.
Money raised during the auction will benefit Extra Table’s mission of providing healthy meals to food pantries in Mississippi on a monthly basis.
Extra Table detailed some of the items you can bid on:
The first item up for auction is a two-day guided duck hunt tour for two hosted by Iron Wolf Outfitters.
You can bid on items at charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/merry-mississippi.
“The holidays are such a busy time of year and all our shopping lists are long so we have made this easy. At Extra Table, we have gathered the wildest, most amazing items and experiences all reflective of the talent, nature and history that defines our great state,” Extra Table executive director Martha Allen said in a news release. “We have put a price tag on these items just for you with our goal being to raise needed funds so that we can continue providing food to our hungry neighbors right here in Mississippi.”
For more info on the auction, visit ExtraTable.org or its social media pages.
