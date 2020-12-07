Extra Table kicks off ‘Merry Mississippi’ online auction

“The holidays are such a busy time of year and all our shopping lists are long so we have made this easy. At Extra Table, we have gathered the wildest, most amazing items and experiences all reflective of the talent, nature and history that defines our great state,” Extra Table executive director Martha Allen said in a news release. “We have put a price tag on these items just for you with our goal being to raise needed funds so that we can continue providing food to our hungry neighbors right here in Mississippi.”