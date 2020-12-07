Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’

Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, right, listens as Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves explains his rationale for not ordering a statewide mask mandate as some health officials have recently called on him to do so, during his COVID-19 briefing before reporters, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Anthony Warren | December 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 11:39 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could soon be on the way for Mississippi’s front-line workers in their battle against the coronavirus.

State Health Officer Dr. Tomas Dobbs tweeted that the state should have around 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “by next week.”

He said the FDA is expected to meet Thursday to review the vaccine, and more data will be available after that.

News comes as new cases of COVID-19 remains high. Sunday, more than 1,200 new infections were reported, down from than 1,900 on December 5.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs expects the state to receive some 25,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by next week.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs expects the state to receive some 25,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by next week. (Source: WLBT)

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.