Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could soon be on the way for Mississippi’s front-line workers in their battle against the coronavirus.
State Health Officer Dr. Tomas Dobbs tweeted that the state should have around 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “by next week.”
He said the FDA is expected to meet Thursday to review the vaccine, and more data will be available after that.
News comes as new cases of COVID-19 remains high. Sunday, more than 1,200 new infections were reported, down from than 1,900 on December 5.
