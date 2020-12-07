Day 4: Search continues for missing duck hunters in Warren Co.

“We don’t have any way of knowing whether these young men made it out of the river or no,” the sheriff explained. “It was a cold, rainy afternoon, the water temperature was hovering between 49 and 50 degrees. This is a very brutal environment to survive in, so we have no way of knowing at this point if these young men made it out of the water, or whether they did not. We just don’t have anyway of knowing that right now.”￼￼