1,263 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 166,000.
MSDH reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state totals to 166,194 cases and 3,961 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 18,359 COVID-19 cases and 441 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,426 cases, 45 deaths
- Forrest: 4,166 cases, 90 deaths
- Greene: 680 cases, 23 deaths
- Jasper: 929 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 616 cases, 18 deaths
- Jones: 4,008 cases, 90 deaths
- Lamar: 3,205 cases, 50 deaths
- Marion: 1,307 cases, 50 deaths
- Perry: 712 cases, 27 deaths
- Wayne: 1,310 cases, 24 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 136,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, nearly 1.5 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.