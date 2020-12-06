Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases nearing 165,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is nearing 165,000.
MSDH reported 1,473 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths Saturday, including 8 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 and another four discovered through death certificates from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29.
One new death was reported in each of Covington and Forrest counties, while another in Jasper County was discovered in the death certificate review.
The latest numbers brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 164,931 and 3,961
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 18,219 COVID-19 cases and 441 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,414 cases, 45 deaths
- Forrest: 4,139 cases, 90 deaths
- Greene: 670 cases, 23 deaths
- Jasper: 925 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 614 cases, 18 deaths
- Jones: 3,969 cases, 90 deaths
- Lamar: 3,182 cases, 50 deaths
- Marion: 1,300 cases, 50 deaths
- Perry: 705 cases, 27 deaths
- Wayne: 1,301 cases, 24 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 128,746 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 1,366,833 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
