Johnson VFD adds new tanker

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Johnson Volunteer Fire Department has added a new tanker to its inventory.
The tanker will allow firefighters to better supply water to the engine when battling large fires.
It was purchased using the Assistance to Firefighter Grant that was awarded to the department in 2019.
Members of Johnson VFD thanks all federal, state and local officials, the Jones County Fire Council and many others who helped bring the tanker to Jones County and the Johnson family.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.