Columbia police launches neighborhood safety app

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is rolling out a new neighborhood safety tool.
The Relay Neighborhood Safety app will allow people to easily report non-emergencies to law enforcement.
It is rolling out in three phases - with phases one and two already launched for downtown and city businesses.
CPD reports phase three will bring the app to all City of Columbia residents on Dec. 11.
Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly spoke about how the app has many tools available.
“This is for non-emergency. You may want to give us a tip, something that you see that’s suspicious, maybe you need to speak to a police officer about an issue that you’re having,” said Kelly. “You can send us photographs, you can send us - it’s just an incredible communication tool during this time between the citizen and the officer.”
Kelly encourages residents and businesses to still call 911 in an emergency.
