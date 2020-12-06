Cloudy skies turn sunny Monday

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s.
Expect sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s Monday night and in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night.
Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40 Wednesday night.
Mostly sunny skies in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with highs in the upper 60s.
Partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance for showers are forecast for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
