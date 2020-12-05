West Jones wins 1st state football championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Excuse the West Jones High School Mustangs for not having this “state championship” thing down pat quite yet.
Saturday, the Mustangs seized the lead in a see-saw battle royale with four-time defending Class 5A state champion West Point High School, but then had to hold on for dear life to hold off the Green Wave 33-27.
The Mustangs trailed just once in the game, 7-6, but saw the game knotted twice and time after time, with opportunities to expand a lead and put away the Wave, West Jones kept leaving the door not only ajar but wide open, keeping West Point in a game that could have been well in hand.
But, in the end, all’s well that ends well, and West Jones wound up seizing the day.
And the school’s first football state championship.
Senior quarterback Alan Follis completed 14-of-18 passes for 215 yards, and also rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown to earn Most Valuable Player honors.
The Mustangs finished 13-2, while West Point wound up 10-4.
