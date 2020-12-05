Taylorsville makes excellence look easy

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Taylorsville High School grabbed an early lead, never looked back and rolled to the school’s second consecutive Class 2A state football championship Saturday evening at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Ty Keyes threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, while Jeffrey Pittman ran for 166 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 30-yard reception as the Tartars dominated from start to finish in a 42-0 whitewash of North State champions, Calhoun City High School.
Pittman was selected as the championship game’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season.
Calhoun City (11-3) netted just 100 yards offense on 46 plays. Taylorsville ran 46 plays and gained 473 yards.
Ty Keyes other TD passes went to senior receiver Tyrese Keyes, who had three catches for 61 yards in his final game as a Tartar.
The Tartars were playing in the Class 2A championship game for the fourth consecutive season.
Ty Keyes won three state title rings in his four years as Tartars quarterback. The lone year he and the Tartars did not win a crown was 2018, when Keyes was injured in the previous week’s South State championship game.
