Sumrall wraps up day two of Olde Town Christmas Festival

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Day two of Sumrall’s Olde Town Christmas Festival wrapped up Saturday.
The festivities included a beauty pageant, live entertainment, a silent auction and more.
Business vendors lined down Main Street, displaying their products for folks to check out.
The event brings the community together in Sumrall every year - and even draws a crowd from across the Pine Belt.
Event officials said this is a great tradition in the community.
“It brings us all together as a community and especially this year with COVID-19 being everywhere, it’s really brought us at a social distance to come together and just spread love and joy through this season,” said Hailey Holland, director of publicity for the event.
Friday night’s festivities included a live nativity and concert at Beam Park.
