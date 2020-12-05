Sumrall wraps up day two of Olde Town Christmas Festival

By WDAM Staff | December 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 7:07 PM

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Day two of Sumrall’s Olde Town Christmas Festival wrapped up Saturday.

The festivities included a beauty pageant, live entertainment, a silent auction and more.

Business vendors lined down Main Street, displaying their products for folks to check out.

The event brings the community together in Sumrall every year - and even draws a crowd from across the Pine Belt.

Event officials said this is a great tradition in the community.

“It brings us all together as a community and especially this year with COVID-19 being everywhere, it’s really brought us at a social distance to come together and just spread love and joy through this season,” said Hailey Holland, director of publicity for the event.

Friday night’s festivities included a live nativity and concert at Beam Park.

