Shower chances come to Pine Belt Sunday

Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
During the day Sunday, you can expect a 30 percent chance for a shower with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
It will become mostly clear by Monday morning with highs in the mid-50s.
Clear Monday night into early Tuesday morning look with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid-50s.
We will start the day on Wednesday with lows in the mid-30s. By Wednesday afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid-60s.
Mostly sunny skies forecast for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower to mid-40s.
By Friday you can look for a 20 percent chance for stray shower with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
For Saturday look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 40s
